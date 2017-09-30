You have to see the nightmarish creature workers found living in a New England manhole

WORCESTER, Mass. — Department of Public Works and Parks employees made a wild discovery in a Massachusetts town Friday.

The workers found a 5-foot python in Worcester’s water drainage system.

The exotic snake was discovered when the crew lifted a manhole cover during routine maintenance.

The snake is not native to the U.S. and was likely someone’s pet. Officials suspect it escaped and found its way into the storm drain.





“This wasn’t a very subtle looking snake. This was, like, bright-colored yellow and red stripes, so it looked rather ominous and it was a sizeable one at that,” said Phil Guerin, the director of sewer and water operations.

Animal control quickly seized the snake and placed it in a facility.

“This is a tropical python. Somebody probably had it as a pet (and) it either escaped, or it was (once) a cute little pet (but) not so much when it’s six feet and it just ate your dog, I suppose,” Guerin said.

DPW staff members joked that it’s clear the city’s water systems are good and clean if they can support such wildlife.