Most of us have experienced a sunburn, and some of us have gotten it so bad we’ve been bedridden, but have you ever seen the sun dent a person’s head?


RELATED: Did you get too much sun? Try this quick tip for instant sunburn relief

Twitter user Cade Huckabay picked a bad time months back to test out what going bald would be like, as Huckabay soon learned that sunburn is a primary concern.

One of the photos showed that his head was so fried that he poked it with his thumb and left a dent in his head.

“One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit :-)” @CadeHuckabay tweeted, along with photos of his dented forehead.

He joked at his expense that this was his most attractive week on record.

The dent in his head, he revealed, would stay like that for a half an hour.

But why did he shave his head?

“Word to the wise, wear sunscreen,” he said.

Some were amused by the comparisons.

And others were concerned.

RELATED: With the end of summer nearing, here's a friendly reminder that your sunburn won't turn into a tan 

Cade was not bothered. This happened months ago, and he has since recovered.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on "The Talk"

Some of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a "twisted" obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she's just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Here's how the guy who forced his girlfriend to walk naked down a city street allegedly reacted to it all
A Florida Democrat paid out $220,000 in harassment settlement, but here's who really footed the bill
A fire department's truck light show synced to "Carol of the Bells" already has us in the holiday spirit
Unsettling video of man screaming "ISIS!" at family and assaulting them with a bat appears online
