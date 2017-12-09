Most of us have experienced a sunburn, and some of us have gotten it so bad we’ve been bedridden, but have you ever seen the sun dent a person’s head?





Twitter user Cade Huckabay picked a bad time months back to test out what going bald would be like, as Huckabay soon learned that sunburn is a primary concern.

One of the photos showed that his head was so fried that he poked it with his thumb and left a dent in his head.

“One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit :-)” @CadeHuckabay tweeted, along with photos of his dented forehead.

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

He joked at his expense that this was his most attractive week on record.

Tbh this was my most attractive week on record — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

The dent in his head, he revealed, would stay like that for a half an hour.

I don’t know I think it’s the fact that at one point I could put a dent in my forehead and it would stay there for like half an hour😂 — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

But why did he shave his head?

Welp I shaved my head because I wanted to see what it’d look like at basic. Then I decided to get sunburnt af and this happened.. word to the wise, wear sunscreen😂 — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

“Word to the wise, wear sunscreen,” he said.

Some were amused by the comparisons.

And others were concerned.

Oh my gosh Cade!!!! You need to go to the doctor lol — Lauren Taylor (@lernnntay) December 5, 2017

Cade was not bothered. This happened months ago, and he has since recovered.