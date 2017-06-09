You’ll want to think twice before getting into a public pool after you read this horrifying new report

A recent survey by the Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) revealed that pools might not be as sanitary as we think they are.

Among those participating in the survey, 20 percent of adults admitted they pee in the pool, while 25 percent admitted they have gone in a pool within one hour of having diarrhea, Rick Ledbetter, the SLCoHD water quality supervisor, said in an article for CBS affiliate KUTV 2News.

This could be the reason that outbreaks of Cryptosporidium, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “a disease that causes watery diarrhea,” doubled between 2014 and 2016.





When it comes to showering before swimming in a pool, the report found that 52 percent of adults “seldom or never” do so. Additionally, SLCoHD identified that there are around 10 grams of fecal matter on the body of an average swimmer at any given time.

Keep in mind that the survey doesn’t include children.

A Facebook post by KUTV 2News laid out two rules the Health Department has for swimmers this summer: don’t poop in the pool, and don’t drink the pool water. According to the Health Department, serious illness can result from just one sip of contaminated water, and 60 percent of adults admit to swallowing pool water.