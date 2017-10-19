2 months after splitting from Chris Pratt, Anna Faris has a new man

Anna Faris is back on the dating scene two months after calling it quits with her husband of eight years, Chris Pratt.

The “Mom” actress recently stepped out with her new beau, cinematographer Michael Barrett, and the two have reportedly been dating since September after working together on a new film, “Overboard.”

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were hanging out occasionally in September but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

Faris and Barrett were also spotted on several dinner dates recently in Los Angeles, and TMZ caught the new couple having lunch in Malibu, Calif., just last month.

Following the split, Faris gave a fan some heartfelt relationship advice on her podcast, “Unqualified.”

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right, or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said to the caller in August. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

She continued, “I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence.”