4-year-old singer and her dad sing a “Tarzan” song on “Ellen”

In one performance, Claire Crosby will now be in all of our hearts.

The 4-year-old singer and her dad Dave appeared on “Ellen.” Claire and her dad previously sang other Disney songs on the show, including “You Got a Friend in Me” and “How Far I’ll Go” with “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho. They returned to sing “You’ll Be in My Heart,” with Dave playing the acoustic guitar and singing along with Claire.

Claire also recounted a story where she saved a ladybug that was in a pool.

“She usually hates bugs, but she was willing to make an exception for the ladybug,” Dave said.

DeGeneres rewarded her heroism with a collection of ladybug goodies.