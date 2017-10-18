Rare People

5 facts about the adorable Bindi Irwin

Whether she’s volunteering at her late father’s zoo or tearing up the ballroom on “Dancing with the Stars” (she won Season 21!), Bindi Irwin pours her heart into everything she does.

The daughter of Steve Irwin has been enchanting us since her earliest appearances on his show, “The Crocodile Hunter.” In fact, she was named for her father’s favorite female crocodile at the Australia Zoo!

Now, she keeps the Crocodile Hunter’s spirit alive by sharing his — and her — love for animals with the world.


