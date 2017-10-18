5 facts about the adorable Bindi Irwin

Whether she’s volunteering at her late father’s zoo or tearing up the ballroom on “Dancing with the Stars” (she won Season 21!), Bindi Irwin pours her heart into everything she does.

The daughter of Steve Irwin has been enchanting us since her earliest appearances on his show, “The Crocodile Hunter.” In fact, she was named for her father’s favorite female crocodile at the Australia Zoo!

Now, she keeps the Crocodile Hunter’s spirit alive by sharing his — and her — love for animals with the world.





Gorgeous Anderson came to our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after being hit by a car and suffering a fractured collarbone. Thankfully he was treated with incredible love and care by our extraordinary team. With each animal our beautiful team of vets and nurses work towards their recovery to be released back into the wild. We have now treated 71,795 sick, injured and orphaned animals❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Black-headed python cuddles @AustraliaZoo. Visit the link in my bio to find my shirt💙🌿 Thank you for your support and believing in your strength to change the world. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT