50 Cent definitely has a crush on Helen Mirren: “She’s got that thing!”

Dame Helen Mirren and… 50 Cent? You’re probably as confused as we are. The rapper and onetime Vitamin Water rep is smitten, it would seem, with Mirren, the legendary actress.

You be the judge. Take a look at the following Instagram post from 50 Cent’s account.

Yeah 🤦‍♂️I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

The two were recently photographed together at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco and that interaction sealed the deal for 50.

“Helen is beautiful […] She’s got that thing, I don’t care how old she is, she’s still sexy,” said the 41 year-old rapper.





Mirren is married to American director Taylor Hackford. They have been married since 1997.