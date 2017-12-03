Menu
While enjoying what appears to be a tropical vacation with her husband, Cindy Crawford took a “morning dip” in the pool and proved that she’s still got it at age 51.


The modeling icon shared a quick video from her swim on Instagram. In it, Crawford swims towards the camera and emerges from the water sporting a blue bikini and posing for the camera. She appropriately captioned it “morning dip” along with a bikini emoji.

Morning dip 👙 @melissaodabash

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

RELATED: Bombshell actress Elizabeth Hurley is still smoking hot in a bikini at age 52

Crawford recent opened up about getting older and the life challenges it presents in an interview.

“Sometimes I say for a shoot as I get older, ‘Look guys, I have no idea what I’ll look like when I get up. I’ll wake up at 6:00, but I’m just saying you won’t want to shoot the close-up until after 9:00’,” Crawford told The Cut. ” You feel a little apologetic that you can’t deliver in the same way that you could when you were 20 or 25.”

“Your skin, your hair, your body. I take care of myself, but I know that I’m a 51-year-old woman,” she continued. “There are times when that’s hard, and I’m also sure it’s hard for my sisters who aren’t models. I want to do my job well, and I want to deliver, but I also know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25.”

With her daughter Kaia Gerber following her footsteps into the modeling world, Crawford feels even more pressure to look good.

“I have pillow lines that last so much longer now. Kaia can wake up, and even if she’s puffy from having sushi the night before, her face goes back to normal in 15 minutes!” she said. “For me, I wouldn’t even eat that now because it would take the whole day for it to go down.”

RELATED: Actress and “Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna strips down to a teenie weenie bikini in a racy Instagram post

51-year-old modeling icon Cindy Crawford drops jaws in a bikini during her “morning dip” Instagram/Cindy Crawford
