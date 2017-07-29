“6 kids and still bad!”: 61-year-old Kris Jenner shows off her toned physique while on vacation

No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, one look at this photo and we can all agree on one thing: Kris Jenner has an age-defying body.

Kris is currently relaxing in the South of France with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, soaking up the sun and giving her 17.8 million Instagram followers major vacation envy. Jenner has shared photos of the gorgeous Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a five-star hotel on the sea frequented by the rich, famous, and fabulous, and posted clues to how she maintains that svelte physique (plenty of fresh fruit).

Morning!!! #blessed #hotelducapedenroc #happyplace A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Yummy……#hotelducap #perfection A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

But it was a sizzling bikini selfie shared by Kris’ daughter Khloé that really got fans talking! “Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Jenner’s daughter Khloé captioned the photo. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!” In the photo, Kris strikes a sultry pose — complete with the obligatory Kardashian pout — in a printed two piece bikini and white lace cover up.