7 motivational quotes from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

We all know The Rock as a highly motivated individual. From his 4 a.m. workouts to his many acting roles, he works very hard for his fame.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows us that, with enough hard work and motivation, we too can be like him.

Check out some of his motivational quotes:

“Think back five years ago. Think of where you’re at today. Think ahead five years about what you want to accomplish. Be unstoppable.”

“Wake up determined. Go to bed satisfied. And somewhere in between eat a cookie.” “Don’t be afraid to be ambitious about your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams.” “Success at anything will always come down to this: focus and effort. And we control both.” “One of the most important things you can accomplish is just being yourself.” “In 1995 I had 7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I’m broke as hell, and one day I won’t be.” “When you walk up to opportunities door, don’t knock it… Kick that b*tch in, smile and introduce yourself.”

So get out there and be the best you that you can possibly be.