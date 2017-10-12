“90 Day Fiancé” alums welcome their first baby, and he couldn’t be any cuter

“90 Day Fiancé” alum Alan and Kirlyam Cox welcomed their first baby boy, Liam, after sharing their love story with the world on the hit TLC series.

The couple welcomed the bouncing baby boy, Liam Jordan da Costa Cox, on Friday, Oct. 6, and shared his first photos with the world following an interview with PEOPLE.

“I was overcome with pure joy. I had been carrying him inside of me for nine months, and in an instant, he was in my arms,” the new mom told the publication.





RELATED: “The Little Couple” kids are happy and healthy after struggling to bond as a family

Alan shared a closeup of his baby in a sweet post about the joys of fatherhood.

“Loving life right now! Well except the no sleep part.. hahahahaha but then I look at Liam and suddenly I’m not so tired. 😁,” he wrote.

Loving life right now! Well except the no sleep part.. hahahahaha but then I look at Liam and suddenly I'm not so tired. 😁 Tô amando vida agora… Bem não a parte de não dormir…. Kkkkkkkkkkk mais quando olho pro Liam de repente não tô cansado mais 😁😁 A post shared by Alan (@alandesigned) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The couple met in Brazil, where Kirlyam grew up and her family still resides, while Alan was on a missionary trip years ago. She eventually moved to the United States through the K-1 visa process, and the couple wed 90 days after she entered the country.

Some of her pregnancy was documented on the TLC spinoff, “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?,” which is available streaming on the TLC Go App.