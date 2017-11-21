The marriage between former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams is strongly rumored to be on the rocks, and the couple are reportedly taking a break from their marriage.





The pair were married in California in July 2015, but are now said to be living separately from each other. However, they are not yet legally separated, according to US Weekly.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

A representative confirmed that the Garth and Abrams are spending time apart, E! News reports.

Garth has three daughters — Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11 — from her previous marriage to “Twilight” actor Peter Facinelli. Their divorce was finalized in 2013 after 11 years of marriage. She met Abrams the following year.

Things seemed to be going well earlier this year when Garth shared a touching tribute to Abrams on the coupe’s second anniversary.

“TWO years i have been married to this crazy man! and what an adventure it has been, Garth captioned a cute Instagram selfie. “i promised him life would never be boring with me! we got the whole package babe…three daughters, 4 dogs, 3 rabbits, 4 horses, 2 pigs, stray cats and an rv!!”

Abrams shared a selfie of his own in 2015: