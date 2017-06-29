A 78-year-old man is dead and police think that tennis star Venus Williams is to blame

Venus Williams was involved in a car accident that left a man dead earlier this month.

According to TMZ, 78-year-old Jerome Barson died two weeks after suffering head trauma following a June 9 crash involving Williams. The victim’s wife, who was driving the victim’s car, told police that she was approaching an intersection westbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., when Williams’ northbound SUV ran into the intersection. The driver said that she had no time to stop and T-boned Willaims’ vehicle.

Williams reportedly told investigators that she was trying to go through the intersection, but traffic was so backed up, she slowed down, leaving her car exposed.





RELATED: Lamar Odom opens up about his journey into sobriety and the night he nearly lost his life to drugs

Barson was taken to the hospital following the accident and died in the ICU two weeks after the crash. His wife was also treated for broken bones and other injuries, but survived.

The tabloid obtained a copy of the police report, which stated, “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].” The report stated that there is no evidence that Williams was under the influence or distracted by an electronic device at the time of the accident.

Williams has not yet commented on the accident or Barson’s death.