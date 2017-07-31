A beloved actor known as “the greatest American playwright of his generation” has passed away at the age of 73

Rest in peace, Sam Shepard.

On Monday, news of the acclaimed playwright, actor and director’s death made headlines as the Broadway world went into mourning. Shepard penned 44 plays in his career and authored several books, essays and short stories in his lifetime. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his work, a play titled “Buried Child.” He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work as Chuck Yeager in “The Right Stuff” in 1983.

Shepard was once described by the magazine New York as “the greatest American playwright of his generation,” and his many plays included “The Rock Garden,” “The Holy Ghostly,” “Suicide in B Flat,” “Fool For Love,” “A Particle of Dread” and “A Lie of the Mind,” to name a few. His plays were often known for their “bleak, poetic, often surrealist elements, black humor and rootless characters,” according to Broadway World.

In his lifetime, Shepard taught the art of writing plays and other aspects of theater in seminars, theater workshops, festivals and at universities. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1986 and that same year was elected to The American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Broadway World was the first to share the news of his death with a tweet posted to their official Twitter page.

“Playwright, Director and Actor Sam Shepard Passes Away at 73,” the tweet read.

Rare reached out to a rep for Shepard who declined to comment on the news early Monday.

The New York Times later confirmed the news with Shepard’s spokesperson. According to the publication, Shepard passed away on Thursday from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He is survived by his children – Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard and sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

Some of Shepard’s closest friends in Hollywood were quick to share their condolences on Twitter following news of his death.

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

#SamShepard One of our last great American playwrights. To have worked with you will always be the moment. Peace, Sam. #Thunderheart #Cooch pic.twitter.com/1m8P3t5Tj8 — John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) July 31, 2017