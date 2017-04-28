A biopic is in the works that will look at the troubled life of Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s life seemed made for television. As the daughter of legendary R&B singers Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, she was destined for greatness.
That all came to a shocking end in 2015 when Brown was found facedown in a bathtub. In part, her death was a cause of a litany of drugs, including morphine and alcohol.
Now a made-for-television movie is coming that will detail Brown’s short life. TV One has announced that they have picked actors for the major roles, including Demetria McKinney as Whitney Houston and Hassan Johnson as Bobby Brown. Disney Channel star Joy Rovaris will play the ill-fated Bobbi Kristina.
According to People.com, the film will offer “an intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.” They also said “Bobbi Kristina’s high-profile life—and untimely death—may have been shrouded in mystery, but this film will reveal her humor, quirks, deepest fears and longings.”
