A “Britain’s Got Talent” judge paid for life-changing surgery — now a teen dances again

“Britain’s Got Talent” contestant Julia Carlile is back in the dance studio for the first time after a July surgery to correct her advancing scoliosis, a condition that causes children’s spines to grow crooked.

Her dance troupe, MerseyGirls, made it to the finals of “BGT” this year, where they came in ninth place. But their fame was much more than their dancing performance. The five girls captured international attention when Julia revealed that her scoliosis — and the surgery needed to correct it — might keep her from ever dancing again.

The story of the five was moving enough that it catapulted them into the finals. And then Simon Cowell stepped in.

Cowell paid £175,000 (about $230,000) into a different type of back surgery that could give Julia a better chance at dancing again, according to The Sun. Carlile underwent multiple surgeries that took place in New Jersey and is now back in the studio and rehearsing for a “Britain’s Got Talent” show in February.

9 days post op and i'm dancing already, it was a long bumpy road to recovery but i did it! Second op tomorrow🤞 #strong #fighter #scoliosis pic.twitter.com/beOGU8Hhbi — Julia / BGT GB 2017 (@juliacarlile_x) August 3, 2017

“I didn’t know how my body would cope and I was scared of hurting myself,” she told the Mirror. “But when I went in everyone walked up and hugged me. I was so pleased to be back. It was overwhelming.”