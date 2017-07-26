A Canadian wedding got “crashed” by one very famous leading lady

Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings had a low-key wedding planned: a backyard ceremony followed by a reception at a pizza parlor, according to E! Online. They expected to eat, drink and dance along with their 90 guests.

Witnessed the union of the two sweetest souls I've ever met, and had best time! Love you Kirsten & Kayleigh #kirandkay A post shared by ACB (@sara.masek) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

But a surprise appearance by none other than “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell changed all that.

Kirsten Jennings told Buzzfeed Canada that the hosts of their reception asked if Kristen and Stella could join them, to which they reportedly said “of course!”





“It was a really, really, really fun night,” she added.

Kaleigh Jennings makes it sound like the two are wonderful guests. “They weren’t the center of attention; they didn’t take over the party at all. They just kind of melded.”

While Kristen and Maxwell were mingling with guests for most of the party, the Jennings say it took one thing to bring them to the dance floor: The Beastie Boys. Their DJ, Karli Colpitts, happily obliged, even posting an Instagram photo.