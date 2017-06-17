A cast member from one of the funniest movies of all time has died at the age of 63

Actor and filmmaker Stephen Furst has sadly passed away, according to TMZ.

Furst’s son Nathan informed the outlet that his father died at his home in California early Friday morning surrounded by friends and family. Nathan and his brother Griff released a statement via Facebook, calling Furst a “beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing.”

“To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst,” they wrote. “But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment.”





While his cause of death has yet to be officially determined, Furst battled with diabetes for years, eventually becoming a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association, and his family has stated that complications from the disease led to his passing.

RELATED: Glenne Headly, a beloved character actress for the ages, has died at age 63

In addition to his famous role as Kent ‘Flounder’ Dorfman in the 1978 “Animal House,” the late actor also starred in “Babylon 5” and “St. Elsewhere.”

He was 63-years-old.

Stephen Furst, known for playing Flounder in 'Animal House,' has died per @TMZ Never watched Animal House?! Stop your life and do it pic.twitter.com/W8Y9207W1A — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) June 17, 2017

I just read that Stephen Furst died. Stephen was Vir on Babylon 5, Flounder on Animal House, and was a graduate… https://t.co/waRwBUTTnF — Michael A. Ventrella (@MikeVentrella) June 17, 2017

R.I.P. Definitely one of the greatest comedy films in all of history. https://t.co/OV4D00pEOF — ʙʀᴇᴛᴛ ᴄᴏᴏᴘᴇʀ (@wasillawarlock) June 17, 2017

RELATED: Coroner releases a new report on Carrie Fisher’s cause of death, and things were worse than we thought