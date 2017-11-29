Menu
Sexual Misconduct Lauer Read this Next

Matt Lauer's colleagues were just as shocked as the rest of us when he got fired
Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, Garrison Keillor, the man who created “A Prairie Home Companion” in 1974, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior. Keillor broke the news himself, according to the Associated Press.


RELATED: Matt Lauer’s testy interview of Bill O’Reilly looks a lot different now that he’s been fired

Keillor’s dismissal comes during a wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations against men in media. Keillor announced his dismissal less than six hours after NBC announced that it had fired longtime personality and “TODAY” anchor Matt Lauer. Lauer was fired one week after CBS and PBS fired Charlie Rose.

On Tuesday night, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Keillor in which the humorist and radio host excused allegations of sexual assault against Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) as poor comedy.

“He did USO tours overseas when he was in the comedy biz. He did it from deep in his heart, out of patriotism, and the show he did was broad comedy of a sort that goes back to the Middle Ages. Shakespeare used those jokes now and then, and so did Bob Hope and Joey Heatherton when they entertained the troops,” Keillor wrote.

“On the flight home, in a spirit of low comedy, Al ogled Miss Tweeden and pretended to grab her and a picture was taken. Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation. This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding,” he continued. 

In a statement to the media, Minnesota Public radio announced they would scrubbing all previous broadcasts with Keillor’s name, and renaming his iconic show.

“Last month, MPR was notified of the allegations which relate to Mr. Keillor’s conduct while he was responsible for the production of A Prairie Home Companion,” the station wrote. 

“MPR President Jon McTaggart immediately informed the MPR Board Chair, and a special Board committee was appointed to provide oversight and ongoing counsel. In addition, MPR retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations. Based on what we currently know, there are no similar allegations involving other staff.”

Story developing

Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Steve Harvey showed off his gorgeous kids all grown up and dancing at Paris debutante ball

Steve Harvey showed off his gorgeous kids all grown up and dancing at Paris debutante ball

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC
Rare People

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

,
Nicole Richie rap battles James Corden and completely destroys him with a savage fat joke
Rare People

Nicole Richie rap battles James Corden and completely destroys him with a savage fat joke

,
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead return to the Bahamas to remember Anna Nicole Smith on her birthday
Rare People

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead return to the Bahamas to remember Anna Nicole Smith on her birthday

,
Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married
Rare People

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

,
Steve Harvey showed off his gorgeous kids all grown up and dancing at Paris debutante ball
Rare People

Steve Harvey showed off his gorgeous kids all grown up and dancing at Paris debutante ball

,
Advertisement