A chef famous for feuding with Gordon Ramsay on “Hell’s Kitchen” has been found dead

Paulie Giganti, a Philadelphia-based chef who once competed on Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” has died.

According to TMZ, Giganti died of a drug overdose, though it wasn’t clear what was in his system when he died.

Like many chefs who encounter Ramsay, Giganti argued with the famed chef. Several videos from the FOX series show Giganti and Ramsay going into foul-mouthed tirades against one another.

“Is there anything redeeming about [Giganti’s food] at all,” Giganti asks Ramsay in one episode.





Ramsay tells Giganti that his meal was served on a nice plate, and that’s about it.

Giganti spoke about his experience on the show in an interview with My Take on TV.

“I was getting critiqued by world-renowned chefs,” he said. “They liked my food and gave me more affirmation that I actually do know what I’m doing — but it hasn’t changed my perception on the kitchen, except for those life-affirming moments.”

Giganti was 36 years old.