A former child actor has shed some light on the tragic life and death of “Happy Days” star Erin Moran

Paul Petersen is speaking out about Erin Moran’s tragic death.

Now an advocate with A Minor Consideration, a child actor advocacy group, Petersen took to Facebook with a message about Moran after hearing the news of her sudden death on Saturday. Petersen was previously a child star and is best-known for his work on “The Donna Reed Show.”

Peterson wrote:

Erin Moran Has Passed. It hurts to even write these words. An entire community of former kid actors is not only taking note, but will long remember this kind-hearted soul who soldiered on until at age 56 she was done. She was so far away in Indiana. The help she ran from was right here, as close as a call. Those of us who knew her pain and remember it so well must tonight rededicate ourselves to the task of making sure that none of our brethren pass away unremarked or feel unloved.





RELATED: Henry Winkler’s heartbroken response to Erin Moran’s passing said what we were all thinking

“Erin Moran lived and she mattered. Her talent and beauty were on display. Fame won young can be a cruel mistress, often outlasting the person within the purpose. Dearest Erin, you will be remembered by all those with the humility to understand what it means to say, ‘There but for the Grace of God go I,'” he wrote before signing off.

Moran was found unresponsive in her Indiana home on Saturday. There are previous tabloid reports that Moran battled substance and alcohol abuse and lived in a trailer park before her death.

On Sunday, Petersen shared another message on Facebook that painted a heartbreaking image for Moran’s life and death.

“We Pulled Our Weight With Erin. I am proud of our efforts over the years to help Erin Moran whose troubles were many and complex. Don’t doubt for a moment that we tried…sincerely tried through time and treasure […] to give comfort to one of our own,” he wrote. “At least a half-dozen ‘formers’ were actively reaching out to Erin in the last week of her life. These aren’t publicity photos her friends are posting, but family portraits. From Paris to London, from New York to LA, our members were in there pitching, doing what they could to help. Do not doubt that for a minute.”

Petersen did not name the “formers.” However, in the hours since she passed, many of her “Happy Days” and “Joanie loves Chachie” co-stars, including Henry Winkler and Scott Baio, have shared their condolences.

“Erin had friends and she knew it. Abandonment was not the issue. The perversity of human frailty is at the root of this loss, not failure. We did our best with the resources available to us, but it was a very dark room. Some don’t find the light switch in time,” Petersen finished.

(H/T Deadline Hollywood)