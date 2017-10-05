A “Dancing With the Stars” romance appears to have taken a serious turn

The on and off relationship between “Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson appears to have gotten more serious lately, according to PEOPLE.

The couple reportedly danced together at PEOPLE’s recent Ones to Watch Party, with Chmerkovskiy repeatedly referring to Johnson as “[his] girl.”

Back in August, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he was “in love,” with Johnson, as ET reports. “Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” Val asked, before adding “You know, I’m in a great place, and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”





The “Dancing With the Stars” cast members both recently shared photos of themselves hanging out as a couple.

On July 30, Johnson shared a cuddly picture of the duo with their arms interlocked as they sat together on a bench. “Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image.

And a day later, Val shared a cute vacation snap of the couple beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris.