A Disney Channel show makes history with its first gay main character

The Disney Channel’s first gay main character is set to debut over the weekend.

Page Six reports that the second season of live-action show “Andi Mack” will show main character Andi’s best friend, Cyrus, work through his feelings for Andi’s love interest, Josh. Child development experts were reportedly consulted by Disney Channel and series creator Terri Minsky throughout the writing of the character’s storyline. The season premiere was also screened in advance by groups like Common Sense Media, GLAAD and PFLAG.

Page Six also notes that this is not the first time “Andi Mack” has addressed diverse family structures. In one episode, the main character learns that the young woman she believed to be her older sister was actually her mother, alluding to a teen pregnancy.





This is not the first time Disney Channel has highlighted LGBT characters. A 2014 episode of live-action show “Good Luck Charlie” featured a lesbian couple. Other on-screen couples were shown in animated shows. Audiences were introduced to a gay couple, both police officers, on an episode of “Gravity Falls,” while “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” showed the network’s first on-screen kiss between same-sex couples in 2017.

