A “DWTS” pro suffered an injury in rehearsal that may put her on the sidelines

“Dancing With the Stars” professional Lindsay Arnold has sustained a serious knee injury that could jeopardize her future on the current season and make her chances of seizing victory alongside partner Jordan Fisher a lot slimmer, PEOPLE reports.

“Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a “Dancing With the Stars” source told PEOPLE. “Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow, but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.”

Arnold’s fellow pro Sharna Burgess, who was eliminated earlier in the season along with her celebrity partner Derek Fisher, is reportedly taking a crash course in her routines, so she’ll be ready to take over in the event that Arnold is unable to continue due to the injury.

“I was practicing the pro number, and I literally just stepped up onto a stair and it felt like my whole leg gave out and stopped working, and I thought it was just a one-time thing, and then it happened a couple more times, just doing simple things,” Arnold told PEOPLE in a video.

“It’s frustrating because it’s the semi-finals, and I want to dance it with Jordan, and I just hope this doesn’t stop me from doing that.”