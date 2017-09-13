A familiar face from “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas” passes away unexpectedly 

Frank Vincent, best known for his roles on “The Sopranos” and several Martin Scorsese films passed away on Wednesday.

The veteran actor reportedly suffered a heart attack last week and underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday. Complications arose during the operation, however, leading to Vincent’s death.

Vincent frequently portrayed tough guys and villains, especially in mafia movies, during his 41 years in the business. In addition to playing mob boss Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” he also appeared in “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Casino” and many more.





He was 78 years old.

