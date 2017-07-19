A familiar face has signed on to return to the upcoming reboot of “Trading Spaces”

Get ready for more Paige Davis!

According to E! News, the former host of the TLC makeover series will return to the home renovation reboot.

“I will be hosting ‘Trading Spaces’ again. I’m back at TLC, back home and back where I belong,” Davis said in the announcement video. The series puts two sets of neighbors in each other’s homes with a designer and a small budget.

“TLC is back into home and property with ‘Nate & Jeremiah By Design,’ our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes,” TLC President and general manager Nancy Daniels said in a statement at the time of the revival announcement. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back ‘Trading Spaces,’ the series that put property on the map.”

The reboot of “Trading Spaces” will return to TLC in 2018.