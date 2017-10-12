A fan favorite is making a return to an upcoming “Criminal Minds” episode

Get excited, “Criminal Minds” fans, because Shemar Moore is headed back to the BAU!

Moore left the series in early 2016, and according to “E! News,” will be making a return as a guest star for an upcoming episode set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

His character, Derek Morgan, will return for his “Baby Girl” Penelope Garcia (played by Kirsten Vagnsness), who is dealing with a case that is affecting her emotionally. Morgan will only return for one episode.

He previously left the BAU after he was abducted and tortured and decided he wanted to be there for his family, especially his newborn son. He previously made an appearance on last year’s season finale to help the team find a serial killer.





Before his exit, Moore told E! that the door wasn’t totally closed on a “Criminal Minds” return.

“I’m not opposed to those doors opening up again,” he said. “Now, it may not be permanently, and it may not be for a full season, but if there’s an opportunity to go back and dance and play, I wouldn’t be opposed to that.”

Since leaving “Criminal Minds,” Moore has been hard at work on the CBS series, “S.W.A.T.”

“Criminal Minds” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.