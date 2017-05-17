A former “American Idol” contestant signed on as a judge for the reboot and someone from his season sounds jealous

Taylor Hicks might be a little envious of Chris Daughtry.

According to US Weekly, former “American Idol” contestant Chris Daughtry has signed on to sit alongside Katy Perry at the judges table on the reboot of the reality singing competition. But, that doesn’t seem to be sitting well with Hicks.

“I think a winner should be [a judge], personally,” Hicks said on the “Domenick Nati Show.” “Because, what you go through to win the show is a lot different than what you go through when you’re third or fourth, you know, or fifth. Or tenth. If they were going to have a judge that’s from the show, if they’re going to have someone from the show who was actually a contestant, I would feel like a winner would be the best suited.”





Hicks was the season 5 winner of “American Idol” while fellow contestant Daughtry nabbed the fourth place spot.

He reportedly said he thinks “Idol” should have waited a few more months before announcing their TV comeback and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning as a judge.

“I’ve got some pretty good ideas, we’ll see what happens,” he said. As for whether or not he’s been approached by the network, Hicks remained tight lipped.

“I’m just gonna be tight-lipped about everything. I’m not confirming or denying it,” he said.