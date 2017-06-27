A “Gotham” and “Law and Order: SVU” star needs your help to find his son

Donal Logue, a Canadian actor known for his work on Gotham and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, turned to Twitter to seek help from the public in locating his son Jade. He’s been missing since yesterday, according to a tweet posted by Logue this afternoon.

Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ — donal logue (@donallogue) June 27, 2017

It’s a scary situation. Logue’s son, Jade Logue, was last seen yesterday in Brooklyn around 2:00pm. Logue says 16 year-old Jade was wearing a lime green colored hooded sweatshirt and a dark green parka at the time he disappeared.





Very little information is available at this time; Huffington Post reports that the NYPD cannot confirm nor deny a missing person’s report.

Kurt Sutter, creator of Sons of Anarchy, was among a number of celebrities to retweet the plea for help.

This is a developing story.