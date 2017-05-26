A happy (and walking!) Theodore greets mom Ivanka Trump as she returns from her trip abroad
Instagram/Ivanka Trump
Rare People

A happy (and walking!) Theodore greets mom Ivanka Trump as she returns from her trip abroad

Article will continue after advertisement

Busy mom and advisor to the president Ivanka Trump returned to Washington, D.C. on Thursday after traveling alongside her father on his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief. When she got back, she was greeted by her adorable one-year-old son Theodore, who was so excited to see her.

“It’s hard to be away… especially when this little dude is waiting for you at home!” Trump captioned a cute video of Theodore walking. “It’s good to be back!”

It's hard to be away… especially when this little dude is waiting for you at home! It's good to be back!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

The youngest of Trump’s children just took his first steps last week and is apparently getting quite good at this whole walking thing!


RELATED: Ivanka Trump stunned in an all-black ensemble at the first family’s meeting with Pope Francis

While she was away, Ivanka Trump visited with foreign leaders in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome and Vatican City. She documented her travels on social media, sharing photos from meetings she attended and historical landmarks she visited with husband Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

RELATED: And just like that, Ivanka Trump’s youngest baby Theodore has taken his first steps

Module Voice Image
Carlin Becker, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement