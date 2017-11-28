Former “Murder, She Wrote” star Angela Lansbury was under fire on Tuesday after she shared some very unpopular opinions about the sexual assault and harassment allegations in Hollywood.
On Tuesday, the 92-year-old actress told Radio Times that some victims my not entirely be at fault when they come forward.
“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”
She added, “And I think it will stop now. It will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”
Following the interview, Lansbury was trending on social media and put on blast by many commentors.
Following the comments, the Rape Crisis England & Wales told the Telegraph in a statement:
It is a deeply unhelpful myth that rape and other forms of sexual violence are caused or ‘provoked’ by women’s sexuality or ‘attractiveness’.
Rape is an act of sexual violence, power and control that has little to nothing to do with sexual desire. It is as insulting to men as it is to anyone to suggest they’re unable to take responsibility for their own behaviours and that the way a woman presents herself can cause them to lose control or force them to sexually harass or assault her.
There is no excuse or mitigation for sexual violence and there is no circumstance in which it’s even partially the victim’s or survivor’s fault. Until we accept and acknowledge that, it will be very difficult for us as a society to reduce or prevent rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment or sexual abuse.