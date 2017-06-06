A judge brought an end to Mischa Barton’s case against an ex who threatened to sell her sex tape

Actress Mischa Barton must be relieved after a judge blocked her ex from selling her sex tape.

According to TMZ, the former couple reportedly made an agreement, and a judge signed off on it. Barton’s ex, Jon Zacharia, has reportedly agreed not to release any explicit material obtained during their relationship, and he must hand all of the images or video over to Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom.

RELATED: A-Rod and J.Lo spent a fun weekend together with their children

It was previously reported that Barton obtained restraining orders against Zacharia and another ex, Adam Shaw. The actress reportedly believed that Zacharia captured the images without her consent and was concerned one of her exes was going to try to sell them.





Shaw is still barred from distributing the images, but it is only temporary.

Barton will head back to court on Wednesday in hopes of ending her case against Shaw and preventing him from selling the material.