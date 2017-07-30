A man is behind bars after allegedly stalking and threatening to kill actress Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale had a scary run-in with the man who has allegedly been stalking her.

According to TMZ, 45-year-old Terry Lee Repp was arrested on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., after he allegedly threatened to stab Beckinsale. Law enforcement officers were on the lookout for Repp and were able to arrest him before Beckinsale arrived at Tampa Bay Comic Con.

Repp reportedly had been stalking and threatening Beckinsale for more than a year prior to the arrest.

In 2016, Repp allegedly made physical contact with the actress when he touched her back and threatened to stab her at an event in Salt Lake City. He also made contact with her the same year in Houston and was removed from the venue and arrested.

According to police, Repp seems to “have an irrational obsession with the victim and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her.”

He did not make contact with the actress this time, but she did have to go to the police station to file a report.