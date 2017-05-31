A new face is getting ready to appear at the judges table for the upcoming season of “So You Think You Can Dance”

Vanessa Hudgens is coming to “So You Think You Can Dance!”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the “High School Musical” and “Grease Live!” alum has just signed on to be a part of upcoming 14th season of the reality dance competition. She will join Mary Murphy and co-creator Nigel Lythgoe on the judges’ panel.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’” said Lythgoe in a statement. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the ‘SYTYCD’ fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”





Hudgens will be returning to the Fox network following last year’s appearance in “Grease Live!.” She previously played a superhero on the NBC comedy “Powerless,” but the show was canceled after one season.

“So You Think You Can Dance” season 14 premieres on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.