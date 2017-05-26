A perplexed 5-year-old can’t figure out why Obama isn’t president anymore: “Where did he go?”

One adorable 5-year-old had a very pressing question for her mother, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

In a video uploaded to Instagram by her mother, Taylor had a lot of questions about why Obama wasn’t president anymore, why Donald Trump was, and why Hillary Clinton lost.

Her mother wrote in the caption, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s house. She is still mad.”

After asking about Obama, Taylor asked, “Why do we have another president? So, why did he go? Where did he go? So, why do we have the president we have now at the same spot [Obama] was and why did he leave it anyway?”





Her mother tried to explain that a president can only serve two terms, but little Taylor was still confused.

When her mother tried to explain that people had the choice of voting for Trump or Clinton, she became even more perplexed and asked, “So, Barack Obama voted for the president now?”

Taylor, still frustrated that Obama or Clinton didn’t win, asked, “Well, why does he have to live [at the White House]?”

“Where do you want him to live?” her mother asked.

The little girl is very emphatic as she says, ” I want him to live somewhere else. I don’t want him to live in Texas!”

