A princess willing to give up her royal status in order to marry the love of her life

A Japanese princess is deciding love over royalty.

Princess Mako, who is the oldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will marry her former college classmate and in doing so, will become a commoner after the ceremony.

The princess' now-fiance, Kei Komuro, was sighted as he left the law office where he works, but would not speak to reporters other than to say, "Now is not the time for me to comment, but I want to speak at the right time."



Currently there are four people in line for the throne: Akihito’s two sons who are in their 50s, his brother who is in his 80s and his 10-year-old grandson, The Telegraph reported.