A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has stripped down to share a message with all of her haters

Erika Jayne doesn’t care about the haters.

This week, the controversial “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and “Dancing with the Stars” cast-off stripped down to share a fully nude photo with fans.

Using strategically placed stars to cover her up just a bit, Jayne address the haters.

“Mikey made me do it … Miami nights 🙌🏻 1. This is my pre DWTS body🦄 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC,” she wrote before turning it to the haters. “3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn’t resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I’m living my life to the fullest. ❤️”


Of course, the post came with several negative comments and Jayne responded to them with a second post on Instagram. Sharing a classic dramatic eye roll from a season of “Real Housewives,” Jayne wrote, “Me reading your negative comments 😂 Sending my love to you all ❤️.

Me reading your negative comments 😂 Sending my love to you all ❤️

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on

Jayne was eliminated from season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney night.

Nicole Moschella, Rare Staff | Posted on
