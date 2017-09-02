A reality TV star is facing felony charges after allegedly strangling his young daughter

“Ink Masters” star Chris Blinston was arrested this week after he allegedly strangled his 13-year-old daughter, squeezing so hard that he cut off her airway.

On Tuesday, Blinston’s daughter told a therapist he had choked her twice following an argument. Her revelation then prompted a police investigation. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the girl claimed her father grabbed her around the neck, causing her to be unable to breathe for 10 seconds.

“You just choked me, after everything that’s gone on the past two days, you’re choking me!” she reportedly said at the time.

Blinston then allegedly choked her again, cutting off her airway for another six or seven seconds. According to the report, he called her a number of names, including “mental skank,” and threatened her should she tell anyone about the incident. During an interview with the girl, police say they noticed marks along her next that were consistent with strangulation.

Her father was arrested on a felony domestic battery by strangulation charge and was released from jail after posting his $60,000 bail. Sources close to him have denied the allegations.

