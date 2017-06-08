A relative of George and Amal Clooney gushed that she is a “magnificent mom” to twins Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney is already a pro at being a mom!

On Tuesday, the Clooneys welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander and according to George’s dad, Nick Clooney, the new family is adjusting nicely.

“George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be—and already is—a magnificent mother,” Nick Clooney told Good Morning Britain Thursday. “I’m constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!”

He continued, “I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby. These are two beautiful babies.”





“My wife would be the one you’d have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa’s nose or grandma’s nose. They are perfect,” he said.

As for the how the new dad is adjusting, Nick Clooney couldn’t help but make a joke at his son’s expense, “[George] will be hands-on entirely. And he will do it with humor and with joy.”

Somehow we can’t imagine George Clooney changing a diaper!

(H/T E! News)