A Robert DeNiro impersonator went on “America’s Got Talent,” and his performance was less-than Oscar worthy

Celebrity impersonation is a difficult challenge for any actor, but if pulled off well, it can be fantastic. That can’t be said about this performer. Known as “DeNiro Guy,” this impersonator took to the stage to perform as Oscar-winner Robert DeNiro. After some playful banter with judge Howie Mandel, it looked like DeNiro Guy had some hope of making it through to the next round.

That all changed once he began to speak. He began to monologue about getting other actors to help him with his performance, including Christopher Walken, John Travolta and Jack Nicholson. This allowed DeNiro Guy to show his range — or lack thereof — to the displeasure of the audience, as even putting on a pair of sunglasses didn’t seem to win them over. Maybe it would have helped if he did impersonations of actors who didn’t sound so similar. Or at least if he tried to say funny things while impersonating them.





Things start to get worse when he begins to read from “Wise Guy’s Nursery Rhymes.”

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,” he began, “Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. He took out a loan […] He’s got two weeks to pay or next time he’s dead.”

In the midst of this, judge Simon Cowell pressed his buzzer, prompting a “What the hell was that?” from the befuddled DeNiro Guy. As he read the next nursery rhyme amidst loud boos and subsequent buzzes from judges Heidi Klum and Mel B, it was clear he was losing the crowd.

Unfortunately, he didn’t move on to the next round, but we’re sure this audition will serve as a warning to future celebrity impersonators who try out for the show.