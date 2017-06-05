A-Rod and J.Lo spent a fun weekend together with their children

Pop star Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, spent this last weekend enjoying time with their children. With the help of photographer Ana Carballosa, the couple shared the fun times on their Instagram accounts.

Happy Sunday! #downtime (📷: Ana Carballosa/@lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

The couple were photographed at the pool with Lopez’s children — Emme and Max Anthony, both 9 — and Rodriguez’s daughters — Ella Rodriguez, 9, and Natasha Rodriguez, 12 — with Lopez writing “Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday.”

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

E!Online writes that the two had a busy week and were in need of some downtime with their children. Rodriguez recently signed a deal with ABC News to serve as a contributor on “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight With David Muir.” Lopez was seen promoting her show “World of Dance” and filming scenes for “Shades of Blue.”

A source also told E!Online, “J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod […] She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways.”

Lopez, however, says things are being taken a lot more slowly, telling E!, “We are very happy and just having a good time […] and [we] don’t put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it.”