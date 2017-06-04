A school choir completely stole the show at Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester attack

Let’s hear it for the Parrs Wood School Choir!

According to PEOPLE, the high school choir took to the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything” with the songstress at her benefit concert on Sunday night.

Grande hugged the students, some of whom were at her May 22 concert when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded several others. It was an emotional moment onstage when they came together to raise money for the victims and the families.

Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas onstage in the concert. The concert is reportedly set to raise upwards of $2.6 million.





The concert had a somber tone as it was one day after seven people were killed and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and began attacking people with knives in London.

Concertgoers were not afraid to attend the benefit concert after the attack on London.

“I am not scared,” Ellie Galespie, 14, said ahead of the show. “I didn’t come to the first concert, but I wanted to come to this one. It’s for everyone’s good, and it’s for charity.”