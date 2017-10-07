A “shocked” Nelly is confident that the rape allegations against him will be proven “false”

Nelly is denying the rape accusation that led to his arrest early Saturday morning.

News broke that the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr., was booked into a Washington jail by the Auburn Washington Police Department after a woman came forward claiming that he raped her in his tour bus. He was set to perform with Florida Georgia Line in Ridgefield over the weekend.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum, Nelly’s representative, said that the accusation was “fabricated” in a statement:

Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.





Nelly denied the allegations on Twitter after he was released from jail without charges.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

An investigation is currently underway.

