A slew of musicians have signed on to perform in Ariana Grande’s concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester bombings

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert.

Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement.





She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.

She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations.