A source close to “Bachelor” alum Chris Soules claims he wasn’t drinking at the time he caused a fatal accident

“The Bachelor” alum Chris Soules was involved in a fatal tractor accident that took the life of Vietnam War veteran Kenneth Eugene “Kenny” Mosher.

Soules called 911 after the incident but was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene.

A source close to Soules argues that he was not drunk at the time of the accident. The source argues that Soules could not have been because he was working.





“The truck Chris was driving was one of the old work trucks they had on the land there,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. He said it wasn’t “his everyday truck.”

An investigation into the incident continues.