A successful girl group was allegedly a “prostitution ring,” according to a former member

Kaya Jones, A former member of the popular recording group and dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls, is claiming that the members of the girl group were a part of a “prostitution ring.”

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” she began by writing to her fans on Twitter “How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”





Jones also referenced a “den mother” but stopped short naming names, writing, “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.” There has been no confirmation as to who Jones was referencing.

Jones continued her accusations, saying, “To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”