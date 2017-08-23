A tearful DeMario Jackson tells his side of the “Bachelor In Paradise” scandal

DeMario Jackson shared his side of the story in an emotional interview with Chris Harrison on Tuesday night.

The night’s episode starts just like any other. We continue to hear the drama going on in the Dean-Kristina-D-Lo love triangle, and then we’re introduced to a whole new love triangle between Adam, Raven and newcomer Sarah (from Nick Viall’s season.) Apparently, Sarah and Adam hung out while the show was on a brief hiatus, and according to Raven, “Sarah and I ended up spending the night with Adam.” Sounds interesting, no?

Despite the weirdness, Raven gives Sarah her blessing to ask Adam on a date. She weighs her options between Adam and Ben Z before asking Adam to accept the date. He does. They dance, they kiss — typical “Bachelor In Paradise” date night.

Back at the house. The tensions are high, because they guys have all of the roses this week, and girls are getting worried they will be going home — especially Lacey. After a quick pep talk from Matt, she decides to use her date card on Diggy. They head out together on a romantic date with our favorite “BIP” former bartender, Jorge, now of “Jorge’s Tour-ges.” Jorge shares with the budding couple that they are in the most romantic part of the island, as his parents had sex on that beach and literally made him.

Back at the house, things seem to be heating up between Danielle and Wells. Wells is supposed to be off limits, because he’s the bartender, but apparently, they went on a date four years ago before falling into the friend zone. Danielle has now decided to leave “Paradise” to go help children in Africa, but before she does, she has to say goodbye to Wells. He walks her out; they kiss. It was weird.

Back from commercial break, and “BIP” took a more serious tone. DeMario Jackson was in the studio to tell his side of the story in the scandal with Corinne Olympois that nearly shut down production. Derek, Diggy, Raven, Jasmine and Robby are all there and openly talk about what went on. They support DeMario, and he is brought out onstage.

DeMario admits that he and Corinne “got turnt up” right off the bat and had some “intense” fun in the pool.

“I mean, who would say no to Corinne?” he said. “One thing leads to another, and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn’t think anything of it.”

He says that things were fine between them the next day, and when production was shut down, he cried in his hotel room after he realized he was in the middle of it all. At the time, he said he thought he was just being kicked off the show and had no idea he was being accused of sexual assault. He claims he was hounded by reporters after the scandal broke, especially after some reports described a graphic scene in which Corinne’s body went “limp” during the ordeal.

DeMario says he and Corinne have not spoken since the incident, but he wishes that they had.

“I wish we could have spoke,” he said. “I felt bad for her because she was being slut-shamed. I love my mother; I love the women in my family more than anything in this world, and it just hurt me just knowing that she probably was going through the same thing that I was, but a little bit more, a little bit more aggressive and intense, and just to kind of reach out and just be like, look, I’m here if you want to chat.”

Corinne will sit down with Harrison next week.

GIF courtesy of giphy.com.