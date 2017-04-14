A tearful Hoda Kotb talks (and cries) about her love for daughter Haley ahead of her “TODAY” return

In a preview clip for a “TODAY” segment that will air next week, host Hoda Kotb opens up about motherhood and her new bundle of joy, daughter Haley.

“When I look at her, I see forever. I see past me,” Kotb said while tearing up. “I see the future, which I guess I never saw [before].”

The new mom added that all she wants is for Haley to feel loved by all of the people around her.





“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her,” she said while wiping away tears. “I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.”

Kotb revealed back in February that she had adopted Haley, whom she is raising with boyfriend Joel Schiffman. In the time since, she has shared precious moments from her daughter’s first few months of life, including meeting the many important people in Kotb’s life.

“One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom,” she said back in March while talking about her decision to adopt. After discovering that she couldn’t have children, she thought, “Why can’t I? Why not me?” and adopted Haley.

Kotb is set to return to “TODAY” on Monday.

