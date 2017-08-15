A toxicology report says Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system the night police found him asleep at the wheel

On that May 29, 2017, night in Jupiter, Fla., when Tiger Woods was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence, he had five drugs in his system, according to a toxicology report, ESPN reported.

The drugs were Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Woods, 41, released a statement to USA Today Sports explaining his use of the drugs.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance,” the statement said. “I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”





“Regarding my back, I recently spoke to my surgeon, and he’s very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I’m right on schedule. I’m now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little.”

Police in Jupiter found Woods asleep in his car in the middle of the highway. Woods failed sobriety tests, and police video showed him sounding woozy and confused. But he also blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer after being taken into custody.

Shortly after his arrest, Woods checked into a clinic to help him manage his prescription drugs. Last month he announced that he had completed the program. Last week, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving; his plea deal includes 12 months of probation, during which he will complete a “diversion program” which Florida started using in 2013.

Following his arrest, Woods said in a statement that his situation was the result of an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods told officers he was taking Vicodin and Xanax to cope after his most recent back surgery.

He has had four surgeries on his back since the spring of 2014, the most recent being fusion surgery on April 19, 2017. Woods has been sitting out of professional competitions since February, and he won’t be back this year. Once dominant in the sport of golf, Woods has not won an event since August of 2013.