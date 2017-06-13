A upcoming contestant on “America’s Got Talent” has tragically passed away before his episode is set to air

Rest in peace Dr. Brandon Rogers.
According to TMZ, Dr. Rogers, a 29-year-old contestant on the new season of “America’s Got Talent” died in a car accident over the weekend. The crash reportedly happened on Saturday, and Dr. Rogers passed away the following day in the hospital.
Dr. Rogers was set to appear on this season of “America’s Got Talent” and was a fantastic singer. He was reportedly originally discovered covering Boyz II Men on Instagram and even toured with the band at one point.
Dr. Rogers’ audition on “America’s Got Talent” is scheduled to air next month, but production sources were unclear if the episode will actually premiere. His family reportedly would love to see his episode air.
Our thoughts are with his family.