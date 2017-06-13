A upcoming contestant on “America’s Got Talent” has tragically passed away before his episode is set to air

Rest in peace Dr. Brandon Rogers.

According to TMZ, Dr. Rogers, a 29-year-old contestant on the new season of “America’s Got Talent” died in a car accident over the weekend. The crash reportedly happened on Saturday, and Dr. Rogers passed away the following day in the hospital.

#tbt "I still remember the days I prayed for the things I have now…" #MedSchoolDaze #BlackBoyJoy 😄🙏🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Dr. Rogers was set to appear on this season of “America’s Got Talent” and was a fantastic singer. He was reportedly originally discovered covering Boyz II Men on Instagram and even toured with the band at one point.

This past weekend has been nothing short of amazing!! Sharing the stage with my idols…literally a dream come true!! Thank you SO much to 3 of the dopest most insanely talented singers ever @BoyzIIMen !! A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:38am PST





Dr. Rogers’ audition on “America’s Got Talent” is scheduled to air next month, but production sources were unclear if the episode will actually premiere. His family reportedly would love to see his episode air.

#tbt @tonibraxton #UnbreakMyHeart …love me some Toni 😩🙌🏽 (fully aware this is not in my range 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 #InTheKeyOfYouTriedIt… but anyway lol) 🎵🎵 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Our thoughts are with his family.